Ankara Asks For Further Probe into NATO Drill Incident

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | November 20, 2017, Monday // 14:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Ankara Asks For Further Probe into NATO Drill Incident wikipedia

Turkey's EU Affairs Minister Ömer Çelik on Sunday called for investigating the chain of command involved in the NATO drill in Norway during which the reputation of Turkish president and founder were tarnished, Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkey withdrew from the Trident Javelin exercise in Norway on Friday after a civilian Norwegian official depicted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as an "enemy collaborator".

The Norwegian national was removed from the exercise following the incident; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Norwegian Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen also apologized to Turkey.

Speaking at the 9th annual Halifax International Security Forum in Canada, Ömer Çelik said the commander under whom the Norwegian civilian worked must also be investigated.

“Is there no any chain of command? Does he [the civilian contracted person] not have a commander?”  Çelik said, underlining that this command chain should be investigated and necessary steps should be taken.

He added that NATO - an alliance that aims to ensure the security of its member states -- should ensure the security of its drills.
Turkey would continue to monitor the investigation of the incident and would like to ensure that such incidents did not happen ever again, he said.

He said the incident was similar to the method used by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), an illegal network engaged in a long-running attempt to overthrow of the Turkish government and which also orchestrated a deadly defeated coup in Turkey last year.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ömer Çelik, drill incident, NATO, Jens Stoltenberg
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria