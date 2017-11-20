Bulgarian and Romanian Children - Highest Risk of Poverty in the EU

November 20, 2017, Monday
Bulgaria: Bulgarian and Romanian Children - Highest Risk of Poverty in the EU Source: Pixabay

In 2016, nearly 25 million children in the European Union, or 26.4% of the population aged under 17, were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, according to Eurostat, quoted by Investor.bg.

The share of children at risk of poverty or social exclusion in the EU has slightly decreased over the years from 27.5% in 2010 to 26.4% in 2016. However, conflicting trends are generally observed in individual EU Member States.

Very disturbing is that the share of children at risk of poverty or social exclusion is highest in Romania and Bulgaria.

In 2016, nearly half of children were at risk in Romania (49.2%) and in Bulgaria (45.6%).

At the other end of the list, the lowest share of children at risk of poverty or social exclusion is Denmark (13.8%), Finland (14.7%) and Slovenia (14.9%).

