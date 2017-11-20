Meteor Turned the Night into a Day over Lapland (Video)

A large meteor made the night over Lapland into a day. The unusual phenomenon is captured by cameras that monitor the Northern Lights over the Finnish region, reports bTV.

The footages show a few buildings in a forest, initially in obscure darkness.

Gradually, the sky is getting brighter. At the end of the published video is also seen the meteor itself, which burns in the atmosphere of Lapland with bright light.

"As I sat in my house, suddenly I felt a great shake on the ground and I heard a great thunder. I thought it was an earthquake, but there was no earthquake in Lapland. My next thought was that a tree fell on the house. I went out but it was not a tree, "one of the locals tells.

It is only later when viewing the recordings of camcorders that revealed what happened.

The meteor was so bright that the phenomenon was observed in Russia as well as in northern Norway.