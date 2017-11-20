Google has Added a New Feature on YouTube for Smartphones

At the end of last week, it was reported that Google has added a new smartphone feature on YouTube that has been in talks for 5 years. The new business Android client found data about new dark-feature activation functionality. The new option is still being tested, but its name is already known - "Dark Watch" and for now it is only present in the developer's menu, reports kaldata.

If the new theme is enabled now, it's clear that the app's interface is still not a final version. Perhaps so far only the algorithm of work is realized and the design will be finished later. Users of iOS and Android smartphones for 5 years want this theme and now the internet giant seems ready with the new functionality. The new theme can only be activated from the developer's menu so far, but its emergence suggests that soon owners of smartphones, tablets and other Android OS devices will be able to use it.

YouTube's dark theme diminishes eye-load in the dark. In addition, the power consumption of smartphones with OLED screens will drop slightly as dark pixels consume less.