A Sculptor Carved a Statue of Putin as a Winged Bear (Video)

November 20, 2017, Monday
Source: Twitter

Winged Bear with the face of the Russian President Vladimir Putin was made by the sculptor Victor Kropachev. The work is called "Mind, Power and Soul" and has a hidden message, reports RT. 

"The bear's body symbolizes Russia. This animal is hard to stop and it is not one to submit, "says the sculptor. The realization of his idea took about two months. At this time, no showroom has wished to exhibit the work of art. That is why the author plans to send it as a gift to the Russian President.

