Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Celebrate Platinum Anniversary of their Wedding
Source: Twitter
British Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh Philip, today celebrate a platinum wedding anniversary. They married 70 years ago at the Westminster Abbey, reports BBC.
On the occasion of the anniversary, bells will ring there for more than three hours today. The couple will celebrate with a dinner at Windsor Castle, and no public celebrations and events are scheduled.
Elizabeth II is the first monarch in the history of Britain to celebrate such an anniversary of the beginning of her family union.
