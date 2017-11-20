New Protests in Romania Against Tax Reforms

More than 2,500 people protested last night in some of Romania's big cities against tax changes introduced by the center-left government, as well as against judicial reforms planned by the cabinet, according to Romania Libera newspaper.

Protests were organized in Timisoara, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Sibiu. Protesters with less participation - of the order of several dozen people - were also organized in Ploiesti, Oradea, Craiova, Alba Iulia, informs 24chasa.