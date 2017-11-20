New Protests in Romania Against Tax Reforms
Society | November 20, 2017, Monday // 12:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
More than 2,500 people protested last night in some of Romania's big cities against tax changes introduced by the center-left government, as well as against judicial reforms planned by the cabinet, according to Romania Libera newspaper.
Protests were organized in Timisoara, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Sibiu. Protesters with less participation - of the order of several dozen people - were also organized in Ploiesti, Oradea, Craiova, Alba Iulia, informs 24chasa.
- » Heathrow's Bears Return with Warm Christmas Advertising (Video)
- » Free Video Lessons for the Underwater World for Children
- » Harrison Ford Helped a Woman after a Car Crash
- » Bulgarian and Romanian Children - Highest Risk of Poverty in the EU
- » Meteor Turned the Night into a Day over Lapland (Video)
- » The Snowfall Stopped Trains in Gabrovo
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)