In Bolivia Began a Meeting of Countries - Exporters of Natural Gas

From November 24, Bolivia will hold a fourth meeting of gas exporting countries that control 70 percent of global blue-fuel reserves, 40 percent of gas pipelines and 65 percent of global LNG trades, reports TASS.

The Forum of Exporters of Gas is an international, intergovernmental organization established in 2008.

Its members are Algeria, Bolivia, Venezuela, Egypt, Iran, Qatar, Libya, Nigeria, UAE, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, Equatorial Guinea. Observer countries are the Netherlands, Norway, Kazakhstan, Iraq, Oman, Peru and Azerbaijan.