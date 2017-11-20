NASA has a Plan to Keep People from Space Viruses

Human disease caused by an alien virus sounds like a science fiction movie scenario. But this is a very real threat that has provoked NASA and scientists around the world to develop a plan to protect humanity from extraterrestrial bacteria, Engadget Online.

In fact, scientists have been working on the subject since 1958. In 1967, several countries signed a UN resolution to manage space missions and trips. Over the years, there are five categories that scientists have to take into account when designing spacecraft.

The aim is to ensure that terrestrial microbes will not reach the remote worlds and disturb their balance even if there is no life there.

With advances in space programs, however, humanity is already looking at regular trips to Mars, for example. Previously, there will be missions to take and return samples to Earth. All this creates new risks - potentially unknown and undetected by the time extraterrestrial bacteria land on Earth.

That's why NASA has a dedicated team to take care of protecting the Earth from such uninvited guests. This also includes developing methods to ensure that samples arriving from distant worlds can be studied safely ain Earth Labs.