The Snowfall Stopped Trains in Gabrovo

The trains in Plachkovtsi - Krustets stopped their movement. At 9 am there were no compositions on the line because of an accident.

The accident - a tree fell in the section of the 4th railway line Rousse-Gorna Oryahovitsa-Tsareva livada-Dabovo-Dimitrovgrad-Podkova.

Timely organization has been set up and immediate action is taken to address the problem. The traffic is expected to be restored around 12.00.