Number of Migrants Seeking Asylum in Bulgaria has Fallen 5 Times

Source: Twitter ; "Thirst for knowledge in asylum conditions"by ©Hristo Rusev

Number of Migrants who have sought protection from the Bulgarian state has fallen five times since the end of October last year, the chairman of the State Agency for Refugees Petya Parvanov told BNT on Monday.

On the other hand, refusals to grant refugee or humanitarian status have increased twice. The employment of refugee camps is currently under 20%. It houses 931 migrants. The Agency has managed to catch up with the delays in responding to status claims and all delayed cases have already been completed. This year, there are 3,400 newly registered seekers of protection, and more than 12,000 are issued decisions that are in different phases of procedures. A total of 71 migrant children attend Bulgarian language courses and 126 go to school.

