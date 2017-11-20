Bulgarian PM: We Must All Strive For Peace. War is Worse Than Anything

''We must all strive for peace. War is worse than anything.'' This was announced by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, who delivered a public lecture on "Bulgaria, the Balkans, Europe and the World" at UNWE, reported BGNES.

''We live in an extremely difficult time'', he also pointed out. According to his words, in many countries, the formation of a government is already a problem, giving Germany for example.

On one hand, he says, the agreement with Turkey on migrants works well and is the right thing to keep migratory pressure out of the EU.

On the other hand, he believes that the rotating presidency of the EU Council shows the maturity of European countries.

''Schengen, in my view, will be fully redesigned because there are countries that simply do not have a place there. Free movement is a good thing, but the uncontrolled movement is not what Europe was expecting. For the euro area, every country without the UK has signed that it must adopt the euro. We do not pose any risk to the eurozone so I am optimistic about the eurozone waiting room as a first step, "said Borisov.