Libya will Investigate Slave Trade in the Country

Source: Twitter

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Unity has announced that he has begun investigating reported cases of sale of migrants as slaves reported last week by US television CNN in a shocking documentary.

Ahmed Maiteeq expressed dissatisfaction with a message released on Facebook following the release of the film about "the new appearance of slave trade in the suburbs of Tripoli."

Ahmed Maiteeq said he would commission a committee of inquiry to investigate this media information to capture and sue the perpetrators, "said mediapool. The recent CNN report shows how migrants are auctioned in Libya, with a cost of just $ 400. This has provoked violent reaction to indignation in Africa and the United Nations.

