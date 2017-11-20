China will Build a Reusable Space Shuttle

China will Build a Reusable Space Shuttle

In line with its space program, the Chinese space agency plans to build a reuseable missile, super-heavy rocket and space shuttle over the next 20 years.

The first goal is Next Generation Chanchion to be launched by 2020. Its purpose is to use it as a cheap light rocket to extract relatively small satellites in low-Earth orbit.

In 2025, it is planned to design and launch a reusable spacecraft that is very much like the American space shuttle. The new aircraft will probably also be used for space tourism. By 2035, it is planned to create a whole line of reusable carrier racks and by 2040 a major technological leap and the development of a multiple nuclear traction carrier are expected.

It is supposed to be used to reach asteroids and to implement mega-projects, such as building a space solar power plant.

China, space agency, reusable shuttle
