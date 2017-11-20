How is it Most Profitable to Heat During the Winter?

How is it most profitable to heat in the winter? The final price depends not only on the heating method, but also on the type of dwelling, additional investments such as the renovation of the building as well as the initial investment. In general, heating of solid fuels is cheapest and electricity is the most expensive.

In front of bTV, energy expert Elenko Bozhkov pointed out that for the 100 square meter apartment in a renovated panel building with new joinery, an average monthly heating of the heating system is about BGN 150, with no additional BGN 17 for the building installation.

Heating is the most expensive. About BGN 350 per month for the same type of apartment. Bozhkov specified that if using air conditioners, that would lower the bill twice.

Natural gas is about BGN 146  per month. Here, however, the investment is serious - over BGN 4000 initially for the construction of the instalation.

The cheapest heating is that of solid fuel - just over BGN 100. However, it has a number of disadvantages, making it difficult to apply in an urban environment.

