Nearly 300 Machines Have Cleaned the Republican Roads Last Night

Nearly 300 machines have cleaned the Republican roads in the snowy areas at night, the press agency of the Road Infrastructure Agency reported, quoted by expert.bg

Most snow machines have worked in the Sofia region, followed by Smolyan, Pernik and Lovech.

The Road Infrastructure Agency recommends that heavy goods vehicles and passenger cars should only go on the road with suitable tires, safe speed and caution, following the instructions of the Traffic Police. Blocking the traffic from cars that are not prepared for winter driving, hinders the work of snow-cleaning equipment and hinders the travel of all other drivers.

The 27 regional road offices and snow-cleaning companies operate in 24-hour mode and are ready to support the republican network.