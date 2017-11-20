The Total Income Average Per Household Member During the Q3 of 2017 is 1 431 BGN

The total income average per household member during the third quarter of 2017 is 1 431 BGN and increases by 9.4% compared to the same quarter of 2016. This was announced by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The highest relative share of income within the total income is this from wages and salaries (54.4%). The relative share of income from pensions is 25.9%, from self-employment - 7.7% and from social benefits - 3.1%.

The nominal income by source average per capita changes during the third quarter of 2017 compared to the third quarter of 2016 changes as follows:

Income from wages and salaries increases from 708 BGN to 778 BGN (by 10.0%);

Self-employment income increases from 85 BGN to 110 BGN (by 29.9%);

Income from pensions remains unchanged - 371 BGN;

Income from social benefits remains without change - 43 BGN.

The relative share of monetary income into the total income during the third quarter of 2017 is 98.2% and the share of income in kind is 1.8%. Household Expenditure The total expenditure average per household member during the third quarter of 2017 is 1 382 BGN and increases by 13.0% in comparison with the same quarter of 2016. Expenditure on food has the greatest share in forming the total expenditure - 30.1% as well as expenditure on housing - 17.7%, taxes and social insurance contributions - 12.0% and transport and communication - 11.2%.

The expenditure by group average per capita changes as absolute values during the third quarter of 2017 compared to the same quarter of 2016 as follows: Expenditure on food and non-alcoholic beverages increases from 387 BGN to 416 BGN (by 7.6%); Expenditure on housing (water, electricity, heating, furnishing and maintenance of the house) increases from 204 BGN to 245 BGN (by 20.3%); Expenditure on transport and communication increases from 132 BGN to 155 BGN (by 17.6%);

Expenditure on health increases from 64 BGN to 66 BGN (by 3.1%); Expenditure on alcoholic beverages and tobacco increases from 54 BGN to 58 BGN (by 7.3%); Expenditure on recreation, culture and education increases from 80 BGN to 87 BGN (by 7.7%).

The consumption of main food products average per household member is without considerable change during the third quarter of 2017 compared to the same quarter of 2016. Fruit and vegetables are an exception. Consumption of fruit increases by 0.9 kg - from 19.3 kg to 20.2 kg, consumption of vegetables decreases by 1.0 kg - from 27.2 kg to 26.2 kg