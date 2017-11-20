NIMH: Rains to Continue, Transforming into Snow in Some Areas of Western Bulgaria
A moderate, sometimes strong northwestern wind will continue bringing cold air to Bulgaria. The rains will continue today, transforming into snowfall in the highlands of Western Bulgaria, the Pre-Balkan and the Ludogorie regions.
However, meteorologists do not expect the formation of a durable and substantial snow cover yet. In the afternoon, the rains will stop in the western regions and the clouds will scatter and decrease.
Maximum temperatures will stand at 3°C to 8°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.
- » The Snowfall Stopped Trains in Gabrovo
- » Small Steps Forward as UN Climate Talks End in Bonn
- » Three Earthquakes Hit Northern Italy
- » NIMH: Weather Will be Mostly Cloudy and Rains Will Fall in Many Areas
- » 2.9 Earthquake on the Richter Scale is Registered Near Bansko
- » Ekathimerini: Storm System Hiits Western Greece, Causes Rock Falls