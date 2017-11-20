NIMH: Rains to Continue, Transforming into Snow in Some Areas of Western Bulgaria

A moderate, sometimes strong northwestern wind will continue bringing cold air to Bulgaria. The rains will continue today, transforming into snowfall in the highlands of Western Bulgaria, the Pre-Balkan and the Ludogorie regions.

However, meteorologists do not expect the formation of a durable and substantial snow cover yet. In the afternoon, the rains will stop in the western regions and the clouds will scatter and decrease.

Maximum temperatures will stand at 3°C to 8°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.