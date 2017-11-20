There is no Trace of the Missing Argentinean Submarine

The search for the missing Argentine submarine continues. The seven satellite signals that are probably emitted by the San Juan submarine have not helped establish where it is.

The communication connection of the submarine with a 44-member crew was lost on Wednesday when the submarine was about 430km east of the Argentine coast.

Yesterday there was a storm in the area that complicated the search. It includes ships and aircraft from Argentina, the United States, Britain, Chile and Brazil, BNT reported.

Sailors aboard the submarine have oxygen, food and water for two weeks.

