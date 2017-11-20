Today with a Secret Vote, EU Countries Decide Location of Two Euro-agencies after Brexit

At the EU Council in Brussels by secret ballot today will be designated the cities that will host two European agencies - the European Medicines Agency and the European Banking Authority after Brexit, reports sega. 

They are currently in London.

A total of 19 European cities were proposed to host the Medicines Agency. For now, Bratislava and Milan are the favorites. Of the eight candidates for the European Banking Authority with the most chances are Frankfurt and Vienna. Bulgaria has also submitted its application to the Medicines Agency, but received one of the lowest ratings from the European Commission.

At the suggestion of the Estonian Presidency, ballot papers will be burned after the election.

