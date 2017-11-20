The Roof of a School in Targovishte Burned Down

The roof of Hristo Botev primary school in Targovishte burned down late last night, bTV and Nova TV reported.

The fire signal was shortly before 2 o'clock in the morning. The building is under repairs.

Three fire trucks with 20 firefighters were sent to the site, including employees from Shumen. By 6 am the fire was localized. The roof of the building was burned, while the flames to the roof of another building nearby.