The Roof of a School in Targovishte Burned Down

Society » INCIDENTS | November 20, 2017, Monday // 09:28| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Roof of a School in Targovishte Burned Down Pixabay.com

The roof of Hristo Botev primary school in Targovishte burned down late last night, bTV and Nova TV reported.

The fire signal was shortly before 2 o'clock in the morning. The building is under repairs.

Three fire trucks with 20 firefighters were sent to the site, including employees from Shumen. By 6 am the fire was localized. The roof of the building was burned, while the flames to the roof of another building nearby.

