The Infamous Convicted Killer Charles Manson Died after 40 Years in Jail

Crime | November 20, 2017, Monday // 09:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Infamous Convicted Killer Charles Manson Died after 40 Years in Jail twitter.com

Charles Manson died at 83, the BBC reported. He spent the last 40 years in prison with a life sentence for ordering murders. A few days ago, Manson was moved from a prison to a hospital in California due to poor health.

In 1969, Manson sent his followers from the sect known as the Manson Family to kill seven people. Among the victims is Hollywood actress, at that time in advanced pregnancy, Sharon Tate - wife of director Roman Polanski. Four more people in their home are stabbed to death.

"The name of Manson has become a metaphor of terror," said Vincent Bouliosi, a prosecutor in the trial. Manson believed in an upcoming racial war after which he would become the leader of a new world with a new social order.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Charles Manson, dead
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria