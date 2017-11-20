The Infamous Convicted Killer Charles Manson Died after 40 Years in Jail

Charles Manson died at 83, the BBC reported. He spent the last 40 years in prison with a life sentence for ordering murders. A few days ago, Manson was moved from a prison to a hospital in California due to poor health.

In 1969, Manson sent his followers from the sect known as the Manson Family to kill seven people. Among the victims is Hollywood actress, at that time in advanced pregnancy, Sharon Tate - wife of director Roman Polanski. Four more people in their home are stabbed to death.

"The name of Manson has become a metaphor of terror," said Vincent Bouliosi, a prosecutor in the trial. Manson believed in an upcoming racial war after which he would become the leader of a new world with a new social order.