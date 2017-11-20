Greek Floods Death Toll Rises to 20

November 20, 2017, Monday
Bulgaria: Greek Floods Death Toll Rises to 20 pixabay.com

Authorities say that the body of an 83-year-old man has been found in the Athens suburb of Mandra that was struck by flash flooding, raising the overall death toll to 20, Ekathimerini writes. 

The body was dug out from debris on Sunday several kilometers from where the man was last seen. He had gone hunting when the deadly flash flood struck on Wednesday.

Two people are still missing. The government has declared an emergency in areas in central and northern Greece hit by heavy rains last week. There were no casualties in those areas.

More heavy rain fell on Sunday across Greece and the bad weather is expected to continue on Monday.

