Bulgaria: Pernik Declares Day of Mourning For the Victims From the Car Crash Near Village of Mikre

Today in Pernik there will be a liturgy in memory of those who died in the car crash near the village of Mikre, reported BGNES.

The church ritual will begin at 9.00 am in the central church of St. Ivan Rilski.

9 people from the town of Pernik were killed in the accident on Friday.

November 20th was declared a day of mourning in Pernik Municipality.

