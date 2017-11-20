Prime Minister Boyko Borisov to Present a Public Lecture on the Subject "Bulgaria, the Balkans, Europe and the World
boykoborissov.bg
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will present a public lecture on the subject "Bulgaria, the Balkans, Europe and the World", reported BGNES.
The Prime Minister was invited by the University of National and World Economy. The event starts at 10.00 am at the ''Maxima'' Aula at the University of National and World Economy.
- » Bulgarian PM: We Must All Strive For Peace. War is Worse Than Anything
- » How is it Most Profitable to Heat During the Winter?
- » Nearly 300 Machines Have Cleaned the Republican Roads Last Night
- » The Total Income Average Per Household Member During the Q3 of 2017 is 1 431 BGN
- » Emergency Measures: Video Recorders and Seat Belts in the Public Transport
- » Bulgarian PM Calls an Extraordinary Meeting due to the Car Crashes Near Lovech
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)