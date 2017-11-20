Prime Minister Boyko Borisov to Present a Public Lecture on the Subject "Bulgaria, the Balkans, Europe and the World

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 20, 2017, Monday // 08:44| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Prime Minister Boyko Borisov to Present a Public Lecture on the Subject "Bulgaria, the Balkans, Europe and the World boykoborissov.bg

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will present a public lecture on the subject "Bulgaria, the Balkans, Europe and the World", reported BGNES.

The Prime Minister was invited by the University of National and World Economy. The event starts at 10.00 am at the ''Maxima'' Aula at the University of National and World Economy.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boyko Borissov, University for National and World Economy
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria