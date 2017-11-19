Grigor Dimitrov Triumphed in the Final Season Tournament in London! (Updated)

Grigor Dimitrov triumphed in the final season tournament! He has won with 7: 5, 4: 6 and 6:3, reported Nova TV.

In the end, though, Grigor Dimitrov has shown that he might yet make good on that obvious promise, claiming the biggest prize of his career at the age of 26.

David Goffin fought well and had a great week, defeating Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, but the hope now is that Dimitrov will be able to build on this at the Australian Open, writes the Guardian.

No one has ever doubted the Bulgarian’s talent; it’s his toughness that has been questioned. But you couldn’t question it last week at the ATP Finals in London. During the early, round-robin portion of the event, Dimitrov showed off his varied arsenal of shots in a pair of runaway victories. Then, when the matches got tighter in the semis and final, he toughened up. On Saturday and Sunday, Dimitrov won two three-setters over two opponents who refused to go away easily, Jack Sock and David Goffin. The 26-year-old went 5-0 in his London debut, all against Top 10 opponents. His reward was the biggest title of his career, writes the Tennis Magazine.

The man once known as Baby Federer had waited a long time to win a title this big. He had weathered 10 aces and 37 winners (against just 20 winners of his own) from Goffin. And while he needed some help from his opponent to get across the finish line, well, that’s often what it takes to do something you’ve never done before.

“With the right set of mind, with the right people, with the right support, things happen,” said Dimitrov, who credited his success to the training “structure” that he and Vallverdu installed in 2017. It led to a season of firsts: His first Masters 1000 win, in Cincinnati; his first Australian Open semifinal; his first four-title season; his first ATP Finals victory in his first appearance; and his highest year-end ranking, No. 3.