Grigor Dimitrov Triumphed in the Final Season Tournament in London!

Sports | November 19, 2017, Sunday // 22:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Grigor Dimitrov Triumphed in the Final Season Tournament in London!

Grigor Dimitrov triumphed in the final season tournament! He has won with 7: 5, 4: 6 and 6:3, reported Nova TV.

In the end, though, Grigor Dimitrov has shown that he might yet make good on that obvious promise, claiming the biggest prize of his career at the age of 26.

David Goffin fought well and had a great week, defeating Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, but the hope now is that Dimitrov will be able to build on this at the Australian Open, writes the Guardian. 

Expect more details.

Tags: London, ATP tournament, Grigor Dimitrov
