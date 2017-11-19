Grigor Dimitrov Triumphed in the Final Season Tournament in London!
Sports | November 19, 2017, Sunday // 22:53| Views: | Comments: 0
archive
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Grigor Dimitrov triumphed in the final season tournament! He has won with 7: 5, 4: 6 and 6:3, reported Nova TV.
In the end, though, Grigor Dimitrov has shown that he might yet make good on that obvious promise, claiming the biggest prize of his career at the age of 26.
David Goffin fought well and had a great week, defeating Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, but the hope now is that Dimitrov will be able to build on this at the Australian Open, writes the Guardian.
Expect more details.
- » Grigor Dimitrov is Now 3rd in the World Ranking
- » Dimitar Berbatov's Adventure in India Begins Today
- » Ibrahimovic Could Play at World Cup 2018
- » WADA Refused to Return Russia's Rights
- » Anthony Ivanov will Swim for a University in Alabama
- » FIFA Approves a Tournament for Countries that did not Qualify for the World Cup
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)