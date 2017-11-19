Emergency Measures: Video Recorders and Seat Belts in the Public Transport

Bulgaria: Emergency Measures: Video Recorders and Seat Belts in the Public Transport

Buses will include video recorders to capture the entire traffic situation. Meanwhile, all public transport will have  seat belts on the seats and passengers will have to use them - these are just two of the measures that were announced after the extraordinary meeting with the prime minister convened after three car crashes  on the road Sofia - Varna, reported bTV. 

The video recorders, which have to be introduced in a few months' time, will be some sort of "black boxes" and will help the Ministry of Interior in the investigations of catastrophes, Minister of Transport Ivaylo Moskovski said.

Vehicles will also be required to meet a specific Eurostandard for technical features, he added.

A review of the entire driver training system will also be carried out, and what measures to take in order to improve the training of those who receive a driving license is currently under discussion.

 

