Bulgarian PM Calls an Extraordinary Meeting due to the Car Crashes Near Lovech
Because of the frequent traffic accidents on the Lovech - Yablanitsa road section, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov called a meeting to discuss measures and proposals for reducing them. It will take place today, the government's press service reported, according to bTV.
In recent years, road accidents in this area have been hundreds. The only way to eliminate the "triangle of death" is the urgent construction of the Hemus highway from Yablanitsa to Lovech. But as soon as this happens, Prime Minister Borisov will insist on more cameras and police to avoid violent catastrophes, the report said.
