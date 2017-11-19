Grigor Dimitrov is Now 3rd in the World Ranking

Bulgarian top tennis player Grigor Dimtrov beat American Jack Sock 4:6 6:0 6:3 in an epic semi-final at the ATP World Tour in London on 18th of November. Grigor will face David Goffin of Belgium in Sunday’s final.

“I don’t know what to say. Jack is an unbelievable player. After the first set I thought I had given everything. But I did not stop believing, I like to win and today I succeeded. I tried not to have negative thoughts at the end, I am extremely happy to be in the final", Grigor said immediately after the victory.

I have one more match, the last for the season, he said and thanked his fans in the arena.

As a result of this victory Grigor Dimitrov will be in third place in the world ranking; only Nadal and Federer are ahead of him.

Source: The Bulgarian National Television