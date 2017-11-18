Municipalityof Pernik Will Organize the Transport of the Victims of the Severe Catastrophe Near Lovech

The municipality will organize the transport of the victims of the severe catastrophe near Lovech and will provide funeral services. The families of the victims will be supported with a one-time financial aid amounting BGN 325. This was announced by the press office of the Municipality of Pernik .



Mayor Vyara Tserovska has a permanent connection with the treating doctors of the victims and monitors their condition. "I can not shake off the horror I saw. I pray for the health of the victims and their families. All that is required for subsequent treatment is provided. The situation is very dynamic and I hope there will be no more victims," said Mayor Vyara Tserovska.

The municipality reminds that nine of the group of 26 blind people traveling with the bus, which crashed near Lovech, are from Pernik.