Large Medieval Gold Treasure Seized from Treasure Hunters in Bulgaria’s Kazanlak

Bulgaria: Large Medieval Gold Treasure Seized from Treasure Hunters in Bulgaria’s Kazanlak The Kazanlak (or Kran) medieval gold treasure weights a total of 3 kg, and contains adornments made of gold and semi-precious stones. Photo: BGNES

A large medieval gold treasure consisting of adornments made of the precious metal and semi-precious stones has been discovered by accident by the police in the town of Kazanlak in Central Bulgaria inside the car of what appear to be treasure hunters.

