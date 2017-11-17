Death Toll in the Car Accident near Mikre Rises to 9

Two more passengers in the serious car crash near the village of Mikre have died. One died on the way, the other one died in the hospital in Lovech. 15 are injured.

The whole team of the hospital is engaged in helping the injured. Some of them are in serious condition.

According to latest reports, 27 passengers were travelling on the minibus. They were visually impaired and were coming back to Sofia from an excursion in Dryanovo monastery.

Slippery road surface could be a possible cause of the heavy head-on collision. However, distraction of the bus driver, heading in the wrong direction could also be possible.

The section of the road in the area of the accident is still closed for traffic. Traffic is diverted via Lovech and Ablanitsa junction in both directions.

Source: The Bulgarian National TV