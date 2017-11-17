Archaeologists Find Statue of Egyptian Goddess Isis, Satyr’s Head at Roman Villa, Nymphaeum in Bulgaria’s Kasnakovo
Archaeologist Veselka Katsarova (left) and Dimitrovgrad Mayor Ivo Dimov (right) present the finds at the Dimitrovgrad Museum of History. Photo: Dimitrovgrad Museum of History via ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com
A 2nd century AD marble statue of the Ancient Egyptian goddess Isis, who was also worshipped in the wider Greco-Roman world, and a marble head of a satyr, a male companion of ancient wine god Dionysus, have been discovered by archaeologists at a Roman villa and nymphaeum near the town of Kasnakovo in Southern Bulgaria.
