Archaeologists Find Statue of Egyptian Goddess Isis, Satyr’s Head at Roman Villa, Nymphaeum in Bulgaria’s Kasnakovo

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | November 17, 2017, Friday // 20:04| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Archaeologists Find Statue of Egyptian Goddess Isis, Satyr’s Head at Roman Villa, Nymphaeum in Bulgaria’s Kasnakovo Archaeologist Veselka Katsarova (left) and Dimitrovgrad Mayor Ivo Dimov (right) present the finds at the Dimitrovgrad Museum of History. Photo: Dimitrovgrad Museum of History via ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com

A 2nd century AD marble statue of the Ancient Egyptian goddess Isis, who was also worshipped in the wider Greco-Roman world, and a marble head of a satyr, a male companion of ancient wine god Dionysus, have been discovered by archaeologists at a Roman villa and nymphaeum near the town of Kasnakovo in Southern Bulgaria.

Learn more HERE!

*Content provided by ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com.

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Roman Empire, Ancient Rome, ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com, Kasnakovo, nymphaeum, Ancient Thrace, Ancient Thracian, ISIS, satyr, nymphaeum, shrine
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria