Bulgaria’s Plovdiv to Buy Back Roman Forum of Ancient Philipopolis 15 Years after Selling It
The Ancient Roman Forum in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv is yet to be properly restored and exhibited in situ. Photo: Maritsa daily
The local authorities in the southern Bulgarian city of Plovdiv have struck a deal to buy back a property containing the southern part of the Ancient Roman Forum (main square) of the Antiquity city of Philipopolis, a property that was perplexing sold by Plovdiv Municipality to a private firm back in 2003.
