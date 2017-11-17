Bulgaria’s Plovdiv to Buy Back Roman Forum of Ancient Philipopolis 15 Years after Selling It

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | November 17, 2017, Friday // 20:00| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Plovdiv to Buy Back Roman Forum of Ancient Philipopolis 15 Years after Selling It The Ancient Roman Forum in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv is yet to be properly restored and exhibited in situ. Photo: Maritsa daily

The local authorities in the southern Bulgarian city of Plovdiv have struck a deal to buy back a property containing the southern part of the Ancient Roman Forum (main square) of the Antiquity city of Philipopolis, a property that was perplexing sold by Plovdiv Municipality to a private firm back in 2003.

Learn more HERE!

*Content provided by ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com.

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Plovdiv, Philipopolis, Roman Empire, Ancient Rome, forum, ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria