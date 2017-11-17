Archaeologists have discovered a unique statue of the goddess Isis and a marble head of satire in the Sanctuary of the Nymphs and Aphrodite near the Dimitrovgrad village of Kasnakovo.

Valuable finds are extremely well preserved and according to experts, their value may exceed BGN 1 mln.

Antiques from today are displayed in the museum in Dimitrovgrad. They are from the second half of the 2nd century.

The statue of Isis is 80 cm high and is the only statue of the entire goddess on our land.