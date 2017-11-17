Six People Died, While 18 Were Injured in a Crash Between a Minibus and a Truck
pixabay.com
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Six people died, while 18 were injured in a crash between a minibus and a truck in the area of Mikre village, the regional police department announced, quoted by bTV.
The incident happened minutes before 13 pm today on the Sofia-Varna road.
According to preliminary data, it was a head-on collision between a minibus with a Pernik registration and a truck.
According to BNR information the minibus is traveled with blind people who were on a trip.
There are police, firefighters and medical teams on site.
Traffic in the area is stopped.
- » A Metal Fragment Fell on a Woman Waiting for a Bus in Sofia
- » Fire Burned Down a Building in Blagoevgrad
- » 11 People were Killed in a Plane Crash in Tanzania
- » Two Trams Crashed in Sofia, 3 People Checked in a Hospital
- » An Austrian Pilot Suffered in an Incident at Sofia Airport
- » ‘Emotionally Unstable’ Man Detained After Plane Hijacking Claim
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)