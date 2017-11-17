Six people died, while 18 were injured in a crash between a minibus and a truck in the area of Mikre village, the regional police department announced, quoted by bTV.

The incident happened minutes before 13 pm today on the Sofia-Varna road.

According to preliminary data, it was a head-on collision between a minibus with a Pernik registration and a truck.

According to BNR information the minibus is traveled with blind people who were on a trip.

There are police, firefighters and medical teams on site.

Traffic in the area is stopped.