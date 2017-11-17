Discovery Networks Announced a Partnership with The Sales House in Bulgaria
Discovery Networks Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (CEEMEA), a division of Discovery Communications, a global leader in entertainment, announced the start of collaboration in sales of ads with The Sales House in Bulgaria.
Starting today, The Sales House will present Discovery's strong Discovery brand portfolio like Discovery Channel, TLC and Investigation Discovery (ID), replacing the New Broadcasting Group, which has been supporting the media since 2011.
Discovery engages lively societies around the world, providing them with content featuring a variety of genres - factual, lifestyle, mystery, entertainment.
Discovery's portfolio includes 13 television brands, 3 of which are open to local advertisers, Discovery Channel, TLC and Investigation Discovery (ID). Discovery is constantly evolving and enriching its content to make it relevant to the local audience.
