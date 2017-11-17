Black Friday This Year Will be on November 24

November 17, 2017
Some days divide us from Black Friday - one of the most important days in e-commerce. This year's date is November 24 and is expected to bring even greater sales and results, continuing the trend of 2016.

According to RTB House, in November 2016, electronic stores in Bulgaria reported a four-fold increase in visits, which places our country among the champions in Europe.

For comparison, the average values ​​of the Old Continent are about 170% in conversion and nearly 65% ​​in visits throughout the month of November.

And this is a clear sign that Bulgarian e-commerce is developing at a fast pace and the forecasts for maintaining the growth rate in the sector are completely realistic.

Among the best-performing other markets during November madness are Greece with 150% more traffic and 225% growth in conversions, Spain with 72% more traffic and 205% growth in conversions and the Netherlands, which achieves 205% more conversions only 20% increase in visits.

Black Friday is the first peak of the holiday season and, accordingly, the first chance for online retailers to cover high targets. According to a study by Adobe Digital Insights, last year's total online sales turnover exceeded $ 3 billion. And figures are expected to rise this year, along with the steadily rising results of the virtual sector as a whole.

The big queues, the limited time and the thousands of real-estate customers lead consumers more and more to online shopping to avoid crowds.

 

