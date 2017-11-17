Rescue Crews Looking For Two More Men Missing in Flash Floods

Bulgaria: Rescue Crews Looking For Two More Men Missing in Flash Floods

Greece’s fire department says two more people have been reported missing after deadly flash flooding west of Athens that is confirmed to have killed at least 16 people, Ekathimerini writes.

The fire service said Friday it is now searching for a total of six people missing in the district of Mandra, on the western outskirts of the Greek capital.

Wednesday’s flash floods, which came after an overnight storm, turned roads into raging torrents of mud that flung cars against buildings, inundated homes and businesses and submerged part of a major highway.

The flooding is one of the worst disasters to have hit the Athens area in decades.

More bad weather, with heavy rainfall and storms, has been predicted for the area for Friday.

