NIMH: Weather Will be Mostly Cloudy and Rains Will Fall in Many Areas
The weather will remain unchanged today. It will be mostly cloudy and rains will fall in many areas. There will be light to moderate wind from East-Northeast.
Temperatures will range between 7°C and 12°C in most areas, in Sofia around 7-8°C.
This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), told FOCUS News Agency.
