The Sale of 21 Tonnes of Unfit Meat has been Stopped

The sale of 21 tonnes of meat that is unfit for human consumption has been stopped, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) said.

On November 15, the NRA's Fiscal Control Inspectors put the meat under surveillance after the truck entered the territory of the country through the Vidin border checkpoint. According to the importing company's documents, the product was intended for use in the production of animal feed. It was recorded in the documents that the meat should be unloaded in Lyaskovets.

There, however, the product was transferred to another truck. It arrived in Pernik, where he unloaded the goods. The inspectors from the NRA's Fiscal Control, with the help of their colleagues from the Interdepartmental Coordination Center for counteracting smuggling and controlling the movement of dangerous goods and cargo of the GDBOP, confiscated it. In this way, attempts were made to prevent the spread of unfit meat in the domestic trade network, the NRA announced.

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency has imposed a ban on the meat and is about to destroy it. Other unhealthy food items have also been found in Pernik, which will also be destroyed. It is not stated what these foods are. Since the beginning of 2017, the NRA's fiscal agents have carried out 260,000 checks on means of transport, with 78,000 technical controls put in place.