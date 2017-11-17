The Trump Administration will Allow the Import of Trophies from Killed Elephants

World | November 17, 2017, Friday // 12:47| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Trump Administration will Allow the Import of Trophies from Killed Elephants Pixabay.com

US President Donald Trump's administration will resume the import of trophies from killed African elephants, according to Associated Press.

The ban was imposed by his predecessor, Barack Obama. The Trump administration now explains its cancellation, arguing that encouraging rich hunters to kill elephants for pleasure will help protect endangered species. Authorized elephant hunting in Africa can cost over USD 50,000 per person without counting airline tickets. Obama banned in 2014 US imports of elephant trophies killed in Africa, and in particular in Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Trump will now resume it again, the decision being valid for trophies from elephants killed between January 2016 and December 2018.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, elephant, trophies, lift ban, Africa, import
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria