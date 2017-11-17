The Trump Administration will Allow the Import of Trophies from Killed Elephants

US President Donald Trump's administration will resume the import of trophies from killed African elephants, according to Associated Press.

The ban was imposed by his predecessor, Barack Obama. The Trump administration now explains its cancellation, arguing that encouraging rich hunters to kill elephants for pleasure will help protect endangered species. Authorized elephant hunting in Africa can cost over USD 50,000 per person without counting airline tickets. Obama banned in 2014 US imports of elephant trophies killed in Africa, and in particular in Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Trump will now resume it again, the decision being valid for trophies from elephants killed between January 2016 and December 2018.