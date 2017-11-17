North Korea might be Building a Submarine Capable of Carrying Ballistic Missiles

North Korea may be building a submarine capable of carrying ballistic missiles. This assumption is made by US experts in an article that Washington's analytical site, 38 North published today, US news agencies reported.

According to experts, who analyzed satellite images from November 5, the submarine is being built in the so-called Southern Shipyard Simpho on the east coast of the DPRK. The footages show two cylindrical objects that may be part of the outer shell of a submarine. The diameter of one is about 7.1 meters long and the other one from 7.1 to 6.1 meters. On the basis of these data, they conclude that North Korea is creating a vessel capable of carrying ballistic missiles. Experts say that a tower is located at a nearby test stand and release container facility is attached to it. They say there are no signs of activity, but equipment may be a sign that North Koreans continue to test a mechanism for launching ballistic missiles from submarines.