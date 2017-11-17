The US Police Arrested over 200 Members of a Criminal Group

More than 200 suspected members of the criminal gang of Salvadorian origin MS-13 were arrested in a major police operation in the United States, CNN reported.

More than half of the 214 arrested are wanted for violations of immigration laws, and 93 of them are charged with murder, armed robbery, arms trafficking, drug trafficking and extortion. Most of the detainees are from Salvador, Honduras, Mexico and Guatemala. The operation lasted for one month.

