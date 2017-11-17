A Metal Fragment Fell on a Woman Waiting for a Bus in Sofia

Society » INCIDENTS | November 17, 2017, Friday // 12:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Metal Fragment Fell on a Woman Waiting for a Bus in Sofia archive

A metal object fell on a 31-year-old woman while she was waiting for a bus at a bus stop at Tsarigradsko shosse Blvd in Sofia, mediapool reported.

The victim was placed in the St. Anna Regional Hospital. It is supposed that the metal piece has fallen from a nearby building in construction.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: metal, object, fell, woman, incident
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria