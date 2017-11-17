A Metal Fragment Fell on a Woman Waiting for a Bus in Sofia
A metal object fell on a 31-year-old woman while she was waiting for a bus at a bus stop at Tsarigradsko shosse Blvd in Sofia, mediapool reported.
The victim was placed in the St. Anna Regional Hospital. It is supposed that the metal piece has fallen from a nearby building in construction.
