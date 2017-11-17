Dimitar Berbatov's Adventure in India Begins Today

The Indian adventure of Bulgaria's biggest football star in recent years, Dimitar Berbatov, starts today, reports sportal.

Former striker of Pirin, CSKA, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham, Manchester United, Fulham, Monaco and PAOK will lead Kerala Blastars against the champion Atletico de Kolkata. The match is at 16.30 hours Bulgarian time.

The 36-year-old Bulgarian is expected with a great deal of interest and hope from the fans of Kerala Blastars, who hope he is going to help the team celebrate the title after four months at the end the season in the Indian Super League. The Jawaharlal Neru Stadium is expected to be full, with all 41,000 seats occupied. Tickets are no longer available, as they have been sold out hours before and a black market exchange has already started.

How realistic are the fan expectations for the title? The team twice in the last four years ended up at the foot of the top, and according to experts, a player like Dimitar Berbatov was the missing piece of the puzzle.

Interestingly, the coach of Kerala Blasters' opponent is another player who has gone through Tottenham, the legend Teddy Sheringham. In their squad is also his great friend and former teammate of Mitko from his time with the Spurs - Robbie Keane. However, the Irishman is injured and misses the game.