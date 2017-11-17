Sylvester Stallone Dismissed Rape Accusations

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone categorically rejects the accusations of raping a 16-year-old girl in Las Vegas (Nevada) in 1986.

"This is an absurd and completely fictional story. Until the present publication, no one ever knew about that, including Mr. Stallone The authorities neither anyone else has contacted Mr. Stallone on this occasion," actor spokeswoman Michel Bega told TMZ.

This reaction was triggered by a publication by the British Daily Mail on Thursday, according to which a woman accused the actor that in 1986 he, along with his bodyguard, forced her to have sex at the Hilton Hotel in Las Vegas. According to the victim, who was 16 at the time, Stallone threatened her with physical violence if she told someone about what had happened.