Bulgaria: Ibrahimovic Could Play at World Cup 2018 twitter.com

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is considering the idea of ​​returning to Sweden's national team, which eliminated Italy in the playoffs and qualifies for the World Cup in Russia next year, reports sportal.

The 36-year-old footballer is still recovering from a knee injury and is expected to return to the pitch at the end of the year, after which he will have enough time to get the optimal shape for the World Cup. RMC reports, referring to Swedes' relatives, who say that he is seriously considering the possibility to participate in another world championship.

It is not yet known how this idea will be accepted by fellow teammates who have fought for a place in Russia. Shortly after the qualifier, coach Jane Anderson refused to comment on the possible return of the superstar and stressed that there are great players currently playing and they provided Sweden with a ticket to the World Cup.

