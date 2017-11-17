4506 Cases of Harassment and Bullying have been Registered in Schools in Bulgaria

There were 4506 cases of aggression and harassment during the past academic year. This was announced by Tanya Mihaylova, Deputy Minister of Education at the round table "Aggression in the Bulgarian Society - A Necessity to Counteract" in the Parliament, reports sega.

There were 402 cases of violence against children and 39 cases of violence against teachers.

"We have a completely new mechanism that will be subjected to a public debate aimed at the prevention of violence and our commitment to school is to build a good behavioral culture," said Tanya Mihaylova.

According to Rosen Yordanov, a criminal psychologist and former deputy director of the Institute of Psychology, the main problem with aggression is not children but adults. "Hardly today's children are more aggressive than children 20 or 30 years ago. Why is there such an impression, though? What has changed is that the forms of aggressive behavior have become more diverse and more cynical.